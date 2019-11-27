‘Can’t work half heartedly’: Sena leader quits over alliance with Congress

Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and NCP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night.

Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation. “I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan,” he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.

My Resignation



I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena

I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan pic.twitter.com/I0uIf13Ed2 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

“My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic),” he tweeted.

Thackeray is the Chief Ministerial nominee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

