Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2019 ‘As if I am Ra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram on the verdict that denied him bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Nov 27, 2019, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2019, 7:45 pm IST
Ranga and Billa were two hardened Bombay criminals, involved in the infamous Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case.
Chidambaram told a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court that the high court rejected his bail on the ground that the offence he has been accused of is serious in nature. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram told a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court that the high court rejected his bail on the ground that the offence he has been accused of is serious in nature. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Upset over the high court's decision of rejecting his bail plea, P Chidambaram, the former finance minister, said he was treated as like nasty criminals.

“It is as if I am some Ranga, Billa. If I am not released on bail, it will send a wrong message to this country,” said Kapil Sibal, arguing for Chidambaram.

 

Ranga and Billa were two hardened Bombay criminals, involved in the infamous Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case.

Chidambaram, who is in custody for over 98 days after his arrest in the INX media case, blamed the high court for not granting him bail despite rejecting the claims made by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chidambaram told a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court that the high court rejected his bail on the ground that the offence he has been accused of is serious in nature.

“If their (court’s) argument of gravity of offence is accepted, then I will never get bail,” Sibal, appearing for his 74-year-old colleague, told the bench led by Justice R Banumathi.

Ranga and Billa, cited by Chidambaram, were accused in the case that involved kidnapping and brutal murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay by Kuljeet Singh (alias Ranga Khus) and Jasbir Singh (alias Billa). The horrific murder of the children had shocked Delhi and the nation and had led the police to launch one of India's biggest hunt for the criminals.

Ranga and Billa were eventually caught within days and hanged in 1982.

Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him last month in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The case pertained to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister.

The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence.

CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. He is presently in judicial custody in Tihar jail till November 27.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, ranga-billa, inx media case, kapil sibal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

JDS leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna campaign for JD(S) candidate at KR Pete on Wednesday. (Photo: KPN)

JD(S) MLAs prefer backing BJP to snap poll

Ashok Leyland's Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said the company's ability to bring value combined with superior technology and innovation will help maintain its leadership position in the market.

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu

A view of a BJP campaign in support of Anand Singh in Vijayanagar. (Photo: DC)

Congress fumes at BS Anand’s gold coin ‘gift plan’

MK Stalin.

MK Stalin to attend Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Siddaramaiah living in cocoon, BJP will secure majority in K'taka': Tejasvi Surya

'Siddaramaiah Ji is living in a cocoon of his own. After the results of bye-elections come next month, Congress will come to know that they will have to continue to sit in the opposition in the state,' Surya said. (Photo: File)

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train not our priority': Sena leader

Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore project here on September 14, 2017. (Photo: File | Representational)

'It is Shiv Sena which insulted the mandate, not BJP': Amit Shah

'Who broke the mandate first? I clearly think it was done by the Shiv Sena first. I am quite clear that Shiv Sena violated the spirit of mandate. No one tells Shiv Sena about this,' said Shah. (Photo: File)

‘Can’t work half heartedly’: Sena leader quits over alliance with Congress

Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation. (Photo: Twitter)

PM condoles demise of former Navy chief Sushil Kumar

'Admiral Sushil Kumar will be remembered for his great service to the nation,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham