Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2019 2 Maharashtra MLAs f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 Maharashtra MLAs face ferry, traffic problems on their way to oath ceremony

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
2 other members -- Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP and Devendra Bhuyar of the Swabhimani Paksh -- did not take oath today.
Ismail arrived late as he got stuck in traffic, while Baldi, the MLA from Uran in Raigad district, was held up as the ferry boat which he boarded to reach Mumbai from Alibaug, broke down, he said. (Photo: Facebook | Mufti Ismail Qasmi)
 Ismail arrived late as he got stuck in traffic, while Baldi, the MLA from Uran in Raigad district, was held up as the ferry boat which he boarded to reach Mumbai from Alibaug, broke down, he said. (Photo: Facebook | Mufti Ismail Qasmi)

Mumbai: A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held in Mumbai today where oath was administered to 285 newly-elected members.

In the 288-member House, two members -- Mahesh Baldi (Independent) and Mohammed Ismail of AIMIM -- were administered oath in the Speaker's chamber today as they arrived after the House was adjourned, legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat said.

 

Ismail arrived late as he got stuck in traffic, while Baldi, the MLA from Uran in Raigad district, was held up as the ferry boat which he boarded to reach Mumbai from Alibaug, broke down, he said.

Two other members -- Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP and Devendra Bhuyar of the Swabhimani Paksh -- did not take oath today, a Vidhan Bhavan official said.

Bhagwat said a decision on the date for Speaker's election will be taken after the Cabinet meeting, following the swearing-in of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister on Thursday.

Pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar took oath on Tuesday after being appointed to the post by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

However, sources in the Congress said the election for the Speaker's post will be held on November 30.

Earlier in the morning, NCP MP Supriya Sule greeted party MLAs Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar at Vidhan Bhawan entrance before the commencement of the session. "This day comes with a big responsibility," she said.

In the House, Kolambar announced Babanrao Pachpute, Vijaykumar Gavit and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil as the presiding officers for administering oath of the members.

Names of members were called out on the basis of seniority.

Presiding officers Pachpute and Gavit were the first to take oath followed by caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NCP's Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal, Congress leaders and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and former speakers Dilip Walse Patil (NCP) and Haribhau Bagade (BJP) were among the members who took oath early.

Ajit Pawar was greeted with thumping of desks from NCP members when he went to the podium to take oath.

Newly-elected Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who made his electoral debut by winning from Worli seat in Mumbai, was congratulated by members cutting across party lines.

The 29-year-old son of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray went up to all senior members to greet them.

Dhiraj Deshmukh of Congress and Rohit Pawar of NCP were also among the newcomers who took oath.

The newly-elected members could not take oath earlier even one month after the results of the Assembly polls were announced due to dramatic political developments in the state.

The state remained under President's rule for 13 days between November 12 and 23 after no political party was able to form a government.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Koshyari to appoint a protem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in today by 5 pm.

The BJP-led government, which was formed with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon after Ajit Pawar stepped down as deputy chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

The "Maha Vikas Aghadi" comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, on Monday submitted a letter claiming support of 162 MLAs to the governor.

The NCP has announced that Uddhav Thackeray would be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

He will be sworn in CM on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds the traditional Dussehra rally each year.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, aimim, sudhir mungantiwar, bhagat singh koshyari
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore project here on September 14, 2017. (Photo: File | Representational)

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train not our priority': Sena leader

'Who broke the mandate first? I clearly think it was done by the Shiv Sena first. I am quite clear that Shiv Sena violated the spirit of mandate. No one tells Shiv Sena about this,' said Shah. (Photo: File)

'It is Shiv Sena which insulted the mandate, not BJP': Amit Shah

The former revenue minister, Eknath Khadse, who resigned in 2016 over allegations of corruption, said leaders like him, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Vinod Tawde and some others were 'deliberately kept out' of the state election campaign. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Leaders like me could've helped BJP win more seats': Khadse

Besides, five women Naxals, all carrying cash rewards in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh, also turned themselves in before the police. (Photo: Twitter)

Six 'wanted' Naxals surrender in Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Can’t work half heartedly’: Sena leader quits over alliance with Congress

Ramesh Solanki took to twitter to announce his resignation. (Photo: Twitter)

PM condoles demise of former Navy chief Sushil Kumar

'Admiral Sushil Kumar will be remembered for his great service to the nation,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)

Don't be surprised if Sena comes to power even in Delhi, says Sanjay Raut

He said while referring 'Suryayaan' as a leader from his party. (Photo: ANI)

'Attempts being made to reactivate Balakot terror camp': Govt

Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to take all necessary steps to protect the borders of the country and maintain its integrity and sovereignty. (Photo: Twitter | LSTV)

Government non-committal on issue of restoring internet in J&K

Union minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre rose to reply that due to security reasons, some restrictions have been imposed in Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | @SanjayDhotreMP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham