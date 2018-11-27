search on deccanchronicle.com
'You should not lie... for the sake of votes': KCR hits back at PM Modi

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
‘No one can stop TRS from winning and we will again form the government,’ K Chandrashekar Rao said.
'Mr Narendra Modi, there is no power problem in Telangana... don't lie. I am very sorry to say this. You cannot level false allegations against a chief minister. I am not afraid of anyone,' K Chandrashekar Rao said. (Photo: File | PTI)
Mahabubnagar (Telangana): Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Nizamabad was grappling with shortage of water, electricity and proper roads, caretaker chief minister of Telangana, Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday asked him "not to lie for the sake of votes".

"How can you say such a lie...You should not lie, being at the responsible post of Prime Minister, for the sake of votes," Rao said addressing an election rally in Mahabubnagar district.

 

Nizamabad is represented by Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the Lok Sabha.

"Mr Narendra Modi, there is no power problem in Telangana... don't lie. I am very sorry to say this. You cannot level false allegations against a chief minister. I am not afraid of anyone. I am not (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N) Chandrababu Naidu," Rao said, re-iterating that there was a need for a "federal front government" at the centre.

Rao claimed that Telangana was the only state in the country where farmers were supplied power round the clock and asked PM Modi if the BJP-ruled states were providing 24-hour electricity to the farm sector.

The chief minister further said Telangana was at the top spot in implementing welfare schemes, among which were those for women, children and the elderly.

"No one can stop TRS from winning and we will again form the government (in Telangana)," Rao said.

PM Modi, while addressing his first election rally ahead of the December 7 polls in Telangana, said the chief minister had once asserted that he would transform Nizamabad into a smart city like London but the city was still grappling with shortage of water, electricity and proper roads.

