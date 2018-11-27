search on deccanchronicle.com
People's Democratic Party won’t go to court over dissolution

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Nov 27, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 1:15 am IST
SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday said that her Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) will not challenge Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the State Assembly in a court of law but go to people’s court “which is superior to any other forum”.

“Some sincere suggestions from well-wishers for me to go to court against Governor’s dissolution of Assembly. PDP, NC, INC had come together to safeguard State interests. It is my considered opinion that we must go to people’s court which is superior to any other forum,” he wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.com.

 

Mr Malik dissolved the House on November 21 evening after the PDP leader Ms. Mufti and her arch rival and Peoples’ Conference (PC) chief Sajad Gani Lone staked claim to form a government in the State. Both had claimed support of the required number of the MLAs.

Tags: peoples’ democratic party, mehbooba mufti, satya pal malik
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




