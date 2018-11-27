search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Omar asks Centre to clear air around former Norwegian PM's Kashmir visit

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Former Norwegian PM's Bondevik had last Friday met senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar.
Omar Abdullah Monday asked the Centre to clear the air around former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Mangne Bondevik's visit to Kashmir during which he met separatist leaders. (Photo: File)
 Omar Abdullah Monday asked the Centre to clear the air around former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Mangne Bondevik's visit to Kashmir during which he met separatist leaders. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Monday asked the Centre to clear the air around former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Mangne Bondevik's visit to Kashmir during which he met separatist leaders.

"What are the Norwegians up to in Kashmir? Would either (External Affairs Minister) @SushmaSwaraj ji or (National Security Advisor Ajit) Doval ji care to put the visit of the former Norwegian PM to both sides of the divided state in the correct context or do we have to rely on rumours & conjecture?" Omar said in a tweet.

 

Bondevik had last Friday met senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq here.

In a statement, the separatists said Geelani and Mirwaiz told the former prime minister that since his country "has a history of playing a positive role in conflict resolutions", the Norwegian government should make serious efforts to resolve the vexed Kashmir dispute to mitigate the sufferings of the people and ensure a lasting peace in South Asia.

They said the leaders explained to the visiting dignitary the prevailing situation in Kashmir and termed it "very sensitive and fragile".

The former Norwegian prime minister-led delegation assured the separatist leaders that "they would use their good offices to ensure that a sustained and result-oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan begins so that an amicable solution to the Kashmir issue is found," the statement claimed.

...
Tags: national conference, omar abdullah, kjell mangne bondevik, syed ali shah geelani, mirwaiz umar farooq
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Encounters break out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam, Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district around midnight, a police official said. (Representational Image)

CBI’s acting director refuses to reopen corruption case against I-T officers

The Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi's gotra 'Dattatreya', he is Kashmiri Brahmin, says priest

The Congress chief visited the Ajmer dargah and Pushkar and offered prayers before addressing election rallies. (Photo: File)

1 killed after oil tanker bursts into flames in Mumbai's Wadala

After receiving information, the police immediately cordoned off the area and fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the flame. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Not heeding advice of Constitution will result in descent into chaos: CJI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi addresses the inaugural function of Constitution Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham