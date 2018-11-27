search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MP Assembly polls: Campaigning ends, 65,000 polling booths to be set up

ANI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will try to win for the consecutive fourth term, the Congress will fight for winning the state after 2003.
Indo Tibetan Border Police Force guard Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)
 Indo Tibetan Border Police Force guard Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: For Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, 65,000 polling booths will be set up, including 2,000 booths that would be entirely operated by women, Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, VL Kantha Rao announced on Monday.

"Three lakh government employees, including 45,000 women, have been deployed on polling duty. 65,000 polling booths are being made in the state. Around 2,000 entirely women-only polling booths would be functional. 160 polling booths will be fully operated by differently-abled personnel," he informed.

 

Rao also announced that silence period for Madhya Pradesh had begun, prohibiting all forms of campaigning in the state.

"With only 48 hours remaining from the end of polling, the silence period has begun for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and all campaigning is prohibited now onwards. Any advertisement on print, electronic media or social media is prohibited. Campaigning through phone calls or messaging services is also prohibited."

Rao further informed that special arrangements have been made for visually impaired people to help them cast their vote.

"Apart from the 3 lakh employees from state, 12,000 Central Government Employees will be working as micro-observers at different places. For the convenience of visually impaired voters, the commission has issued Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) with Braille inscription".

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 28 to elect members of the 230 constituencies in the state. The result of the polls will be declared on December 11.

The election will be considered as a direct political battle between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress. While the incumbent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will try to win the post for the consecutive fourth term, the Congress will fight for winning the state after 2003.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 166 seats in the House in 2013 and elected Chouhan as the Chief Minister. The Congress and BSP bagged 58 and 4 seats respectively. Three Independent MLAs also won the polls.

The tenure of 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019.

...
Tags: mp assembly polls, election commission of india (eci), shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spec comparison: Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Isuzu mu-X vs Ford Endeavour vs Fortuner

All the SUVs are available with both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.
 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shameful, inhuman: SC slams Bihar govt for shelter home violations

Supreme Court says, 'if we find that there were offences under section 377 IPC and POCSO Act and you did not register FIR, we will pass an order against the government.' (Photo: File)

'Rise above politics', support cyclone affected people: Kamal Hassan to Kerala CM

Hassan said his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has urged the Kerala government and its people to come forward and assist in a way they deem fit to help Tamil Nadu 'stand up on its feet again.' (Photo: File)

Telangana politician attempts suicide after police raid at his residence

Reddy, however, alleged that the police barged into his residence and tried to kill him by setting him ablaze. (Photo: PTI)

Voting underway for 4th phase of J&K's Panchayat polls

Polling for the fourth of the nine-phased elections is being held at 2,618 polling stations, including 639 in the Kashmir division and 1,979 in the Jammu division, they said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lord Ram belongs to world, why Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya: Farooq Abdullah

During a discussion after the launch of Congress leader Manish Tewari's book 'Fables of Fractured Times', Abdullah said, 'Lord Ram belongs to the world and is omnipresent. Why do you want to build a temple in Ayodhya?' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham