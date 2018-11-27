search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lord Ram belongs to world, why Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya: Farooq Abdullah

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Abdullah, however, went on to ask whether one was ready to accept a Supreme Court verdict in the matter.
During a discussion after the launch of Congress leader Manish Tewari's book 'Fables of Fractured Times', Abdullah said, 'Lord Ram belongs to the world and is omnipresent. Why do you want to build a temple in Ayodhya?' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 During a discussion after the launch of Congress leader Manish Tewari's book 'Fables of Fractured Times', Abdullah said, 'Lord Ram belongs to the world and is omnipresent. Why do you want to build a temple in Ayodhya?' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked why a Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya as Lord Ram is omnipresent and belongs to the world.

This was, however, countered by JD(U) leader Pavan Verma who asked "why not" and Farooq Abdullah said that he has no objection to the construction of the Ram temple.

 

During a discussion after the launch of Congress leader Manish Tewari's book "Fables of Fractured Times", Abdullah said, "Lord Ram belongs to the world and is omnipresent. Why do you want to build a temple in Ayodhya?"

This was immediately countered by Pavan Verma, who asked Why can't Ram temple be built in Ayodhya.

If Hindus want a temple in Ayodhya, as it is the birthplace of Ram, why not build the temple, the JD(U) leader asked.

"If Hindus want a temple let there be a temple. The question is not whether a temple should be built. The question is how it will be built - by use of force or violence or by mutual agreement or court orders?" he said.

Abdullah, however, went on to ask whether one was ready to accept a Supreme Court verdict in the matter.

The Supreme Court last month had said that an "appropriate bench" will decide in the first week of January the schedule of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"You want to put the Supreme Court in cold water," the NC leader alleged and asked whether we are living in a democracy.

"Why not build a temple at Sitamarhi in Bihar for Goddess Sita," Abdullah asked.

"All Muslims have said they will abide by what the court says," he said, to which Verma replied, "Now we are in agreement."

Asserting that governors should not be puppets in the hands of the Centre, Abdullah said, "They should be men of integrity who uphold the Constitution."

His comments came in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik abruptly dissolving the Assembly Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

Abdullah said, "Our governor does not even have a fax machine. How could they have sent us a communication? Would God have descended from heaven to tell us."

He also said the Congress should have given the Bharat Ratna award to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was in good health.

He also asked the Congress to allow regional leaders to grow and said the party was suffering as it did not do so.

On the attacks on India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and other former premiers, he said, "If we are here, it is because of the legacy that has been passed on to us. His (Modi's) conduct is just not becoming of a prime minister. I have never referred to my mother in my political speeches. Why is he doing so?"

Asserting that nobody can divide India as long as the people remain united, he said India would be able to prevent any future terrorist attacks as long as "our own house remains united".

He claimed that it was because of the people of Kashmir that terrorists are being killed and Pakistan will not success to separate Kashmir from India.

"Our successes are not because of intelligence but because common people are fed up with terrorists and they are giving exact information," Abdullah said.

"Pakistan is a rogue state. It is dependent on its army. But if we are united, nobody is so powerful to divide this country," he said.

"Ram does not need my vote nor does Allah need our vote. The elections are not being fought on developmental issues," he lamented.

"Do not mistrust Indian Muslims. We are a part of this land. We have never taken directions from Pakistan. We decided not to participate in the elections because they (BJP) were playing with Article 370 and 35A," he said.

...
Tags: farooq abdullah, ayodhya dispute, jd(u), manish tewari, satya pal malik
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi cleric caught with live bullet while visiting CM Kejriwal, held

The Delhi Police arrested a man after live bullets were found on him when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

Omar asks Centre to clear air around former Norwegian PM's Kashmir visit

Omar Abdullah Monday asked the Centre to clear the air around former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Mangne Bondevik's visit to Kashmir during which he met separatist leaders. (Photo: File)

Encounters break out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam, Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district around midnight, a police official said. (Representational Image)

CBI’s acting director refuses to reopen corruption case against I-T officers

The Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi's gotra 'Dattatreya', he is Kashmiri Brahmin, says priest

The Congress chief visited the Ajmer dargah and Pushkar and offered prayers before addressing election rallies. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham