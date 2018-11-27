Hyderabad shivers as Mercury drops to 13.90C

Hyderabad: The temperature fell to 13.9ºC early on Monday, the lowest temperature this season. Adilabad was the coldest in the state at 8ºC followed by 11ºC in Medak.

The mercury dropped below the average for this time of the year elsewhere too. Hanmakonda and Ramagundam recorded 14ºC and Hakimpet on the city outskirts and Nizamabad 16ºC.

The drop in night temperatures is due to the change in the wind pattern. The state is receiving northwesterly winds which are dry and cold.

Meteorological officials expected the temperature to drop to 10ºC next month. December to February are the peak winter months. The lowest ever temperature recorded in the city in November was 7.4ºC in 1964.

Monday night’s temperature broke 2017’s record. The lowest was 14.1ºC recorded in previous November.

The city’s forecast for Tuesday is mainly clear sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures revolving around 31ºC and 14ºC respectively.