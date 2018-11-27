search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad shivers as Mercury drops to 13.90C

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Nov 27, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 12:29 am IST
The drop in night temperatures is due to the change in the wind pattern.
Monday night’s temperature broke 2017’s record. The lowest was 14.1ºC recorded in previous November.
 Monday night’s temperature broke 2017’s record. The lowest was 14.1ºC recorded in previous November.

Hyderabad: The temperature fell to 13.9ºC early on Monday, the lowest temperature this season. Adilabad was the coldest in the state at 8ºC followed by 11ºC in Medak.  

The mercury dropped below the average for this time of the year elsewhere too. Hanmakonda and Ramagundam recorded 14ºC and Hakimpet on the city outskirts and Nizamabad 16ºC. 

 

The drop in night temperatures is due to the change in the wind pattern. The state is receiving northwesterly winds which are dry and cold.

Meteorological officials expected the temperature to drop to 10ºC next month. December to February are the peak winter months. The lowest ever temperature recorded in the city in November was 7.4ºC in 1964.

Monday night’s temperature broke 2017’s record. The lowest was 14.1ºC recorded in previous November. 

The city’s forecast for Tuesday is mainly clear sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures revolving around 31ºC and 14ºC respectively. 

...
Tags: mercury, temperature fell
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Space projects open up astrobiology for students

Indian Space Research Organisation

Hyderabad: RGIA charges extra parking fee against Airport Authority of India

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

P Chidambarams uncooperative, say CBI and Enforcement Directorate

P Chidambaram

Accused in 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat arrested

Two armed terrorists had attacked the temple in Gandhinagar, killing 30 people and injuring eight on September 24, 2002. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

K T Rama Rao road show at peak hours slows ambulance

K.T. Rama Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham