search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Encounters break out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam, Pulwama

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 9:38 am IST
The official said as searches were underway, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district around midnight, a police official said. (Representational Image)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district around midnight, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two separate encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and Pulwama districts on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district around midnight, a police official said. The operation was launched after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, he said.

 

The official said as searches were underway, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated. He said the gunfight is going on and further details were awaited.

In another operation, the official said, exchange of fire is on between security forces and militants at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama district. The area was cordoned off by security forces Tuesday morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants there, he said. Firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, srinagar, encounter in j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI’s acting director refuses to reopen corruption case against I-T officers

The Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi's gotra 'Dattatreya', he is Kashmiri Brahmin, says priest

The Congress chief visited the Ajmer dargah and Pushkar and offered prayers before addressing election rallies. (Photo: File)

1 killed after oil tanker bursts into flames in Mumbai's Wadala

After receiving information, the police immediately cordoned off the area and fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the flame. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Not heeding advice of Constitution will result in descent into chaos: CJI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi addresses the inaugural function of Constitution Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Photo: PTI)

BJP inciting religious tension, PM remark on Ayodhya dispute unacceptable: Yechury

The saffron party was fuelling communal polarisation in the country by making 'unacceptable statements', Yechury said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham