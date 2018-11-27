Delhi man caught with live bullet while visiting CM Kejriwal, held

The Delhi Police arrested a man after live bullets were found on him when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man after live bullets were found on him when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday morning.

The man, identified as Imran (39), told police that he found the bullet in the donation of a mosque, kept in his wallet and later forgot about it, new agency ANI reported. He was among the Muslim clerics who had gone to meet Kejriwal with a request to increase salary by Waqf Board.

Imran was arrested under The Arms Act and investigation has been launched into the incident.

Further details are awaited.