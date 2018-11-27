search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI’s acting director refuses to reopen corruption case against I-T officers

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 9:33 am IST
M Nageswar Rao said it was a policy decision which he could not take in light of a Supreme Court order.
The Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: CBI Director (in-charge) M Nageswar Rao has "turned down" a proposal conveyed "orally" by the then director Alok Verma to re-open a case of alleged corruption against Income Tax officers and a middleman, saying it was a policy decision which he could not take in light of a Supreme Court order.

A CBI spokesperson said the file was moved before the interim director but the request for reopening the case was turned down as giving an approval to it would have amounted to taking a policy decision which would have been against the guidelines of the court.

 

In 2016, the CBI had registered a case against nine senior Income Tax officials and three private persons, including Chartered Accountant Sanjay Bhandari, for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

The case had stemmed from another case registered by the agency in January, 2015 in which Bhandari was named along with an I-T officer, who was arrested while allegedly "receiving" a bribe from Shreyans Bhandari of SH Bhandari and Co, Chartered Accountants. The case was closed on the instructions of the competent authority, the then director Alok Verma, on March 13, 2018, Additional Director (in-charge) Praveen Sinha had noted in the file. He also noted that later during a visit to Madurai to inaugurate a CBI building, the competent authority had "orally observed" to re-open the case.

Sinha said Chennai unit has now sought orders in this regard. To this, Rao wrote that the "case has already reached its finality" on March 13, 2018 and the head of the unit had to take action accordingly.

While hearing the plea of Verma, who was sent on leave along with special director Rakesh Asthana amidst a tussle between the two, the Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision.

When asked about Rao's decision in the matter, the CBI spokesperson said after investigation and for want of evidence the decision was taken by earlier director (Alok Verma) on March 13, 2018 for closure of the auditor Sanjay Bhandari case.

Subsequently the file was moved for reinvestigation before the interim director, he said. "Giving an approval would have amounted to taking a policy decision which would have been against the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, hence the request for reopening was turned down," the spokesperson said. The CBI did not say whether turning down the proposal to reopen the case would come in the ambit of the policy decision.

...
Tags: cbi, m nageswar rao, alok verma, supreme court, sanjay bhandari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi's gotra 'Dattatreya', he is Kashmiri Brahmin, says priest

The Congress chief visited the Ajmer dargah and Pushkar and offered prayers before addressing election rallies. (Photo: File)

1 killed after oil tanker bursts into flames in Mumbai's Wadala

After receiving information, the police immediately cordoned off the area and fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the flame. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Not heeding advice of Constitution will result in descent into chaos: CJI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi addresses the inaugural function of Constitution Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Photo: PTI)

BJP inciting religious tension, PM remark on Ayodhya dispute unacceptable: Yechury

The saffron party was fuelling communal polarisation in the country by making 'unacceptable statements', Yechury said. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal says Delhiites proud of honest CM, asks people if they feel same for PM

Kejriwal made the remarks at a function to mark the sixth foundation day of the party here. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham