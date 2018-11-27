search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Campaigning ends in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram; issues take backseat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Meanwhile Campaigning for elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly also ended at 4 pm on Monday.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns in support of BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma, in Bhopal, Monday. (PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns in support of BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma, in Bhopal, Monday. (PTI)

Bhopal: Name calling and personal attacks by rival leaders marked the high-octane campaigning for November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, that came to an end on Monday evening.

The campaign which had remained low key in the initial period had peaked in the last week when BJP and Congress, the principal contenders for power in MP, started carpet bombing the state with their respective star campaigners to woo the voters. 

 

Meanwhile Campaigning for elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly also ended at 4 pm on Monday, setting the stage for polling on Wednesday when 7,70,395 people are expected to cast their votes in this northeastern state.

Stakes are particularly high for Congress in this poll since the party has found it in a “now or never” situation for being out of power in the MP since last 15 years.
Ruling BJP led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also appeared determined to overcome all odds particularly anti-incumbency to retain power for a record fourth time in a row in the Wednesday’s assembly elections.

While BJP has fielded candidates in all 230 assembly seats in the state, Congress has put its candidates in 229 seats leaving the rest one to its ally, Lok Tantrik Janata Dal of Sharad Yadav.

In Mizoram, the election machinery is fully prepared to conduct free and fair polls, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashish Kundra said. Speaking to reporters here, Kundra said he was “perfectly satisfied” with the arrangements. Mizoram is the last bastion of the Congress in the northeast. 

The Congress has been in power in the state since 2008 and is eyeing a third consecutive term. In 2013 assembly elections, the Congress won 34 seats.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh, assembly polls, mizoram assembly
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Space projects open up astrobiology for students

Indian Space Research Organisation

Hyderabad: RGIA charges extra parking fee against Airport Authority of India

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

P Chidambarams uncooperative, say CBI and Enforcement Directorate

P Chidambaram

Hyderabad: Despite ban, garbage burning goes on

The GHMC people themselves dump the garbage at the site and then burn the garbage pile, resident said. (Representation image)

Accused in 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat arrested

Two armed terrorists had attacked the temple in Gandhinagar, killing 30 people and injuring eight on September 24, 2002. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham