Ayodhya: Swami Paramhans Das warns self-immolation if temple date not declared

Swami who had reached the makeshift temple with a brick but was not allowed to take it in, told reporters that, “If all VHP saints had brought one brick each, a room for Lord Ram could have been constructed.”

Lucknow: The Dharam Sabha of the VHP may be over but drama in Ayodhya over the Ram temple issue show no signs of wrapping up.

Swami Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chavni has now announced that he would immolate himself on December 6 if the BJP government did not take any steps for Ram temple construction by December 5. The saint has even prepared his pyre in Tapasvi Chavni.

The Swami lashed out at the VHP and said that the Dharam Sabha was actually a Adharam Sabha and said that the event was hosted at the behest of the BJP in view of the 2019 elections. “The VHP did not invite saints – I was not invited. The BJP had given money to VHP to invite saints. The BJP is more interested in returning to power in 2019 and for this, it is willing to go to any extent,” he said.

“We want temple and Yogi should understand this,” he added.