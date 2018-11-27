search on deccanchronicle.com
1 killed after oil tanker bursts into flames in Mumbai's Wadala

ANI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 9:11 am IST
The incident took place last night around 10:47 pm at the Bhakti Park area.
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Wadala area after an oil tanker burst into flames after crashing underneath the city's overhead monorail line, resulting in the death of the tanker driver.

After receiving information, the police immediately cordoned off the area and fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

"The tanker was filled with methanol and when we reached the spot it had toppled and was on fire. The driver of the tanker was charred to death. The situation is under control now," fire service officer AH Sawant told reporters here.

Tags: mumbai, oil tanker burst, fire in wadala
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




