Telangana HC ridicules appointment of reporter, teacher as TSPSC members

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 28, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Telangana High Court (Image: DC)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the  government to furnish records pertaining to the appointment of members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) by November 14.

The court said it was surprised to know that a media reporter, a retired deputy tahsildar, a retired primary school teacher and a private ayurveda practitioner were appointed as members of the TSPSC. The court observed that the posts are to be filled with eminent persons with vast knowledge and analytical skills.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy was dealing with a PIL filed by retired professor A. Vinayak Reddy questioning the appointment of Ramavath Dhan Singh, Badi Linga Reddy, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Dr Aravilli Chandra Sekhar Rao, R. Satyanarayana and Karam Ravinder Reddy as its members.

Sarasani Satyam Reddy, representing the petitioner, submitted that the government had appointed the members suiting its whims and fancies.
Advocate-General B.S. Prasad informed the court that the appointments were made by under Regulations 32a and 32b of TS Public Service Commission Regulations. The bench was not satisfied with the reply.

Chief Justice Bhuyan wondered why the counter filed by the government did not disclose the process of the selection. Astonished at the background of the members, the court directed the government to submit records pertaining to their appointments.

Tags: telangana public service commission (tspsc), telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


