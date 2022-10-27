TD, YSRC clash over Aadhaar update in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: Tense situation prevailed in front of the Krishnapuram Grama Sachivalayam (village secretariat) office near Sarubujjili in Srikakulam district on Wednesday as supporters of Telugu Desam and YSR Congress clashed over the Aadhaar updation process.

Police said a case has been registered against several persons under IPC 324. Three TD and four YSRC supporters were injured in the clash. They were sent to Srikakulam Government Hospital – the Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences. Five of them were discharged by evening and two were put under observation and medical tests.

“TD activist S Govinda Rao and YSRC supporter M Madhavrao are in the hospital for further medical tests. They are safe," police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash broke out when TD workers protested to the secretariat staff against alleged priority they gave to YSRC members over those who stood in the queues. This led to arguments and an altercation between the activists of the two parties. They threw chairs at each other.

P Sriramulu, a villager, said Aadhaar updation is now done as per a government directive. The government should set up a slot system in the secretariat offices to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future, he said.