  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2022 Rajnath reasserts In ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath reasserts India's resolve to reclaim Gilgit and Baltistan

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 27, 2022, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 7:38 pm IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image: PTI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image: PTI)

SRINAGAR: India's northward journey of development will be complete after reaching Gilgit and Baltistan, parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, while referring to the 1994 resolution passed in Parliament on getting back the territories “under illegal occupation” of the neighbouring country.

Singh, who was addressing the Shaurya Diwas function here that mark India's first military victory after Independence after beating back Pakistani raiders in J&K, said that Pakistan was “committing atrocities” against people in its occupied Kashmir and will have to bear its consequences.

Discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir had ended under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Article 370 was abrogated, Singh said. “This brought a new dawn of hopes in the region.”

“Kashmir and Ladakh today are on an accelerated path of development. This region is touching new heights of development... We have only started our northward journey. Our journey will be complete when we fully implement the unanimous resolution passed by Parliament on February 22, 1994, and we reach our remaining areas like Gilgit and Baltistan,” Singh said.

Modi, in a rare departure from precedence, in his Independence Day speech in 2016 had brought up the situation in Pakistan-occupied territories, and said the people of Balochistan and Gilgit had thanked him for raising their issues.

Singh said Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee had started a “Mahayajna” for full integration of Jammu and Kashmir which was completed on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

Referring to the atrocities committed by Pakistan against the people in PoK, Singh said: “I would like to ask Pakistan about the rights given to the people living in our areas where it has maintained illegal occupation... We keep on hearing about the inhuman acts committed against innocent Indians for which Pakistan is fully responsible. And here I am talking about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

Accusing Pakistan of “shedding crocodile tears” in the name of human rights, Singh said, “the pain of the people of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir also troubles us and not just them.”

“The 'tandav' of terrorism that J&K has seen in the name of Kashmiriyat cannot be described,” he said while asserting that terrorism has no religion and the only aim of terrorists is to target India.

He claimed that in the last few years “some so-called intellectuals have cried human rights violations when actions were taken against terrorists”.

The Army hosted 'Shaurya Diwas' at the old airfield of Srinagar (Budgam airfield) to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the 1 Sikh Regiment in 1947 to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces.

It was the first military operation of Independent India, a move that changed the course of the 1947-48 War. The first of the Indian Army soldiers dispatched for the mission had landed at the airfield on October 27, 1947, to repulse Pakistani forces.

At the venue, huge cut-outs of Brig. Rajinder Singh, Brig. Mohd Usman, Maj. Somnath Sharma and Maqbool Sherwani were mounted. Usha Sharma, the octogenarian daughter of Brig. Rajinder Singh and family members of other martyrs attended the event.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, pakistan-occupied kashmir (pok)


Related Stories

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from travelling to US
AAP activists detained as protests against killing of Kashmiri Pandit rock Jammu
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by militants in JK's Shopian

Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

BJP’s bid to poach TRS MLAs would boomerang, says Kumaraswamy

Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao campaigns for the Munugode bypoll on Thursday. (Image: DC)

VHR appeals to Munugode to support Sravanthi

Representational purpose.

Smart meters for farm connections to ensure quality power supply

Papikondalu. (DC file image)

Tourism boats to Papikondalu may start soon



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Freebies to allure voters, welfarism policy intervention: BJP in letter to EC

The BJP spelt out its stance on the issue in response to the Election Commission earlier this month seeking the views of all parties on its proposal to amend the model code of conduct.. (Representational image: AFP)

Rajnath urges Russia not to use nuke option

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Amit Shah to inaugurate, lay stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 core in Haryana

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter)

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile

File photo,of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ being successfully tested by the DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. India successfully test-fired the medium-range ballistic missile again from the Odisha coast on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham