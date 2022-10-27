  
President Murmu likely to visit Vizag on December 4

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 27, 2022, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 1:54 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)
Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Visakhapatnam on December 4 to attend the Navy Day celebrations to be held at RK Beach. This will be her first visit to Andhra Pradesh, Eastern Naval Command sources said.

"We have received preliminary information about her arrival but yet to get the final confirmation and minute to minute itinerary,’’ said a senior official from Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle on Thursday, the official said the Navy would be organising a mega event to mark her visit. In the first round of meeting the naval officials had with district collector Dr A Mallikarjuna on Wednesday evening, security arrangements were discussed along with the route maps if the President wished to visit some place of importance.

The officer said this is part of the Central Government decision to organise mega defence events outside New Delhi. The Air Force raising day which was normally held at Hindon was held at Chandigarh this year on October 8.

Similarly, the Indian Army Day regularly being held in New Delhi will be held under Southern Command somewhere in South India on January 15 next year.

The Western and Southern Commands will be participating in the December 4 Navy Day events at Visakhapatnam.

This is for the second time the President will be visiting Visakhapatnam. The previous President Ramnath Kovind took part in the 12th President’s Fleet Review held in Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam on February 21 this year. Prior to that President Abdul Kalam participated in the President’s Fleet Review held in 2016.

Governor of AP Biswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in the Navy Day along with the President.

The important roads and junctions would be spruced and general cleanliness of the city will be maintained from the second week of next month, said a health officer from public health department of GVMC.

