Guntur ranks 10th at national level in Swachh

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Kirti Chekuri on Wednesday announced that Guntur is tenth at national level and first in AP in Swachhta Ke Do Rang campaign.

She underlined that GMC will aim for a better rank in the 2023 Swachh Survekshan. “This will not be difficult with cooperation of people and authorities,” she observed.

The GMC commissioner pointed out that President Draupadi Murmu had called for segregation of waste at production centres. In this, Guntur corporation has ranked 10th in the country and first in the state in conducting awareness programmes for students.

Kirti said public health officials had earlier conducted awareness programmes among students at their institutions on how waste produced could be segregated.