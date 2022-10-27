  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2022 Guntur ranks 10th at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Guntur ranks 10th at national level in Swachh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 27, 2022, 8:01 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 8:47 am IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: DC)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Kirti Chekuri on Wednesday announced that Guntur is tenth at national level and first in AP in Swachhta Ke Do Rang campaign.

She underlined that GMC will aim for a better rank in the 2023 Swachh Survekshan. “This will not be difficult with cooperation of people and authorities,” she observed.

The GMC commissioner pointed out that President Draupadi Murmu had called for segregation of waste at production centres. In this, Guntur corporation has ranked 10th in the country and first in the state in conducting awareness programmes for students.

Kirti said public health officials had earlier conducted awareness programmes among students at their institutions on how waste produced could be segregated.

...
Tags: ‘swachh bharat’, guntur
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 27 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

AP bags six awards in Swachh Survekshan 2022
KCR credits Palle Pragati for TS' No. 1 status in Swachh Bharat Gramin Survekshan

Latest From Nation

Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar (Screengrab of RSTV)

Former BJP MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joins TRS

The incident came to light after four girls escaped from the orphanage, leading to a missing complaint made by the orphanage home authorities. (DC photo/file)

Two girls, one a minor, ‘raped’ at Hyderbad orphanage

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

BJP bid to topple TRS govt will boomerang on it: Vinod Kumar

Cyberabad commissioner Stephen Raveendra. — DC File Image

Police foil alleged attempt to buy four TRS legislators



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath urges Russia not to use nuke option

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Travelling to Delhi soon, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK: Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and next UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (ANI)

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation underway

Upper Siang: Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile

File photo,of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ being successfully tested by the DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. India successfully test-fired the medium-range ballistic missile again from the Odisha coast on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->