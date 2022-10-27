Expedite housing works in ‘slow’ districts: Jagan tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that a total sum of Rs 5,005 crore was spent on housing programmes under the Navaratnalu – Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the 2022-23 financial year.

At a review meeting on the housing department, the chief minister directed officials to expedite works in districts that showed slow progress, namely Nellore, Nandyal, Palnadu and Alluri Seetharama Raju. Officials must give priority for proper maintenance of TIDCO houses in order to ensure that they do not turn into neglected slums.

The officials informed the CM that 40,576 TIDCO houses were handed over to the beneficiaries.

He said proper upkeep of TIDCO houses is a must to ensure cleanliness. “Extend a helping hand to welfare associations in adopting best maintenance methods. TIDCO should work in coordination with the representatives of the housing associations,” he said.

The officials said a total of 1,10,672 TIDCO houses would be handed over to beneficiaries by December. The number will reach 1,10, 968 by March next. The officials said the process of registrations in the first phase was almost over.

They said while the department is paying special attention to construction of the houses sanctioned in Visakhapatnam, works on facilities such as electrification of the colonies are also being expedited where the buildings were already constructed. Residents’ welfare associations are being formed in colonies where there are more than 1000 housing units.

Awareness is being created among the welfare associations on proper maintenance of sanitation, sewage treatment plants and street lights.

Municipal and urban development minister Audimulapu Suresh, housing minister Jogi Ramesh, APSCL chairman D Dora Babu, AP TIDCO chairman J Prasanna Kumar, special CS (Municipal and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, Special CS (Housing) Ajay Jain and other officials were present.