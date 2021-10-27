Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2021 Sameer Wankhede row: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sameer Wankhede row: Mumbai Police appoint ACP-level officer to probe allegations

ANI
Published Oct 27, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 1:31 pm IST
All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by officer Milind Khetle
CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have appointed an ACP-level officer, Milind Khetle to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said police sources on Wednesday.

All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by Khetle. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far, said the sources.

 

However, the Mumbai police have not registered any case against Wankhede.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid, had alleged that Wankhede, Gosavi and some other NCB officers had sought Rs 25 lakh from Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan in the drugs bust case.

However, the Mumbai Police did not elaborate what complaints that they have received against Wankhede.

...
Tags: sameer wankhede, aryan khan, aryan khan arrest, aryan khan drugs case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

NCP's Nawab Malik posts Sameer Wankhede's 'nikah' photo

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP/File)

Kerala govt data reveals 41 pregnant women died, 149 patients ended life due to Covid

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces formation of new political party

Maintaining that the COVID-19 cases are under control in the state, Randeep said the government is making a negative RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours before arrival, mandatory for those coming from abroad to the state. (AFP Photo)

Cases of AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus reach 7 in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC appoints expert committee to inquire into Pegasus snooping row

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus. (PTI Photo)

WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg)

NCP's Nawab Malik posts Sameer Wankhede's 'nikah' photo

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan school teacher sacked for 'celebrating' Pak victory over India in T20 game

Indian, in blue, and Pakistan's cricketers greet each other at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo: AP)

India records 13,451 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 242 days

This file photo taken on October 14, 2021 shows boxes containing vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->