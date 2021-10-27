Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2021 Kerala govt data rev ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala govt data reveals 41 pregnant women died, 149 patients ended life due to Covid

PTI
Published Oct 27, 2021, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 1:08 pm IST
The data also pointed out that 17 per cent of the total population was still prone to the disease
People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP/File)
 People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP/File)

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 41 pregnant women have so far succumbed to COVID-19 in Kerala after the virus infection broke out in the southern state one and half years ago, state Health Minister Veena George said here on Wednesday.

The number of the COVID positive persons, who had committed suicide in the state, stood at 149, she told the state Assembly during the question hour.

 

The minister was replying to a question in this regard raised by Congress legislator T J Vinod.

"As per the figures reported from the districts, 41 pregnant women have succumbed to the disease in the state. Besides, 149 patients affected with the viral infection have committed suicide," George said.

Responding to another query by Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Congress), she said as per the reports, there seems to be no difference in the findings of the recent sero prevalence scientific study conducted by the state health department and the similar surveys by the ICMR.

 

According to the ICMR study report, the sero positivity rate in Kerala was 0.33 per cent, 0.88 per cent and 11.6 per cent in May, August and December in 2020 respectively and 44.4 per cent in May 2021, the minister noted.

"It has risen to 82.61 per cent when the state conducted the sero prevalence study during the August-September this year."

The increase in the sero positivity rate in the state was expected and it could be attributed to the progress in vaccination and the lifestyle of people, she said adding that it was the reflection of the effective COVID management initiatives of the state government.

 

The findings of the state study indicated that a larger section of the population in the state have attained the resistance power against the pandemic.

It also pointed out that 17 per cent of the total population was still prone to the disease, George said.

The highest sero prevalence rate, among various categories of people who have received two doses of vaccine, was found among the coastal people-93.3 per cent, the minister added quoting the survey.

...
Tags: kerala covid cases, kerala covid deaths, kerala covid death toll
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

NCP's Nawab Malik posts Sameer Wankhede's 'nikah' photo

CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sameer Wankhede row: Mumbai Police appoint ACP-level officer to probe allegations

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces formation of new political party

Maintaining that the COVID-19 cases are under control in the state, Randeep said the government is making a negative RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours before arrival, mandatory for those coming from abroad to the state. (AFP Photo)

Cases of AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus reach 7 in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC appoints expert committee to inquire into Pegasus snooping row

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus. (PTI Photo)

WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rajasthan school teacher sacked for 'celebrating' Pak victory over India in T20 game

Indian, in blue, and Pakistan's cricketers greet each other at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo: AP)

India records 13,451 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 242 days

This file photo taken on October 14, 2021 shows boxes containing vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

'Jumla' version of COVID-19 vaccine story will not save lives: Rahul Gandhi

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside a vaccination centre in Ghaziabad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->