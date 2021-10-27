Karnataka govt directs its temples to conduct cow-worship on 'Govardhan Puja'

The day after Deepavali is celebrated in most parts of the country as Govardhan Puja where livestock is bathed, decorated and cows are worshipped. (Representative Image : PTI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has directed temples under its control to conduct cow-worship on 'Govardhan Puja' on November 5 the day after Deepavali, a Minister said.

"I wholeheartedly welcome State @BJP4Karnataka Government's order directing Muzrai department to conduct Gau Puja in all the Muzrai temples on Balipadyami Day as part of Deepavali celebrations," Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani tweeted on Wednesday.

He said, "A cow is a sacred animal and an integral part of our culture."

The day after Deepavali is celebrated in most parts of the country as Govardhan Puja where livestock is bathed, decorated and cows are worshipped.