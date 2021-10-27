Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2021 Delhi schools to reo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi schools to reopen from Nov 1; physical attendance voluntary

ANI
Published Oct 27, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
The announcement comes amid a low COVID-19 case count in the Union Territory
Parents would not be forced to send their children to school. (Photo: PTI)
 Parents would not be forced to send their children to school. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday that all schools in the national capital will be permitted to open from November 1. However, physical attendance will be voluntary and parents would not be forced to send their children to school.

The announcement comes amid a low COVID-19 case count in the Union Territory.

 

"Experts suggested that no parent will be forced to send their children to school. All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with a maximum of 50 per cent strength in classrooms," Sisodia added.

Delhi reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the active caseload in the city is 323.

...
Tags: delhi schools, delhi covid restrictons
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. (Photo: PTI)

Extortion allegations: NCB vigilance probe team recording Sameer Wankhede's statement

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI file photo)

Kerala to submit Rs 2,000 crore expatriate rehabilitation package to Centre

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

NCP's Nawab Malik posts Sameer Wankhede's 'nikah' photo

CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sameer Wankhede row: Mumbai Police appoint ACP-level officer to probe allegations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC appoints expert committee to inquire into Pegasus snooping row

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus. (PTI Photo)

Sameer Wankhede row: Mumbai Police appoint ACP-level officer to probe allegations

CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg)

NCP's Nawab Malik posts Sameer Wankhede's 'nikah' photo

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan school teacher sacked for 'celebrating' Pak victory over India in T20 game

Indian, in blue, and Pakistan's cricketers greet each other at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->