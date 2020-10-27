The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

India records sharpest decline in COVID cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 27, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
Union health ministry officials said that many states have conducted surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly
New Delhi : India on Monday recorded the sharpest decline in its novel coronavirus fresh cases and daily death figures with 45, 148 new detections and 480 fatalities in one day. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted in hospital. India’s total case tally so far has now reached 79.10 lakh while total number of deaths are 1.19 lakh.

This is the first time in several weeks that the fatality figures have dipped below 500. India’s Case Fatality Rate has now reached 1.5 per cent.  Delhi has recorded over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day even as nationwide cases decline.

 

Union health ministry officials said that many states have conducted surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities.

“This, with the help of technological solutions like mobile apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities.

At the ground level, frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level. As a result, there are 14 States and UTs with CFR lower than 1 per cent,” officials said.

 

