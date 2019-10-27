Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2019 US leaders up ante o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US leaders up ante on Kashmir issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 27, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Six US Congressmen have written to the Indian ambassador asking some uncomfortable questions.
Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
 Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

New Delhi: Days after the US government sought a roadmap from India on political and economic normalcy in Kashmir and asked the Indian government to immediately release all the political detainees, six US Congressmen have written to the Indian ambassador asking some uncomfortable questions.

In a letter to Indian envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the American lawmakers have said that many of their constituents have portrayed a much different picture in Kashmir compared to what the Indian ambassador had told them on October 16, when he briefed members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

 

The six US Congressmen — David N Cicilline, Dina Titus, Chrissy Houlahan, Andy Levin, James P McGovern and Susan Wild — have asked the Indian government if 100 per cent landlines have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir or there are any remaining outages. They also asked when mobile networks, including Internet, will be restored. The lawmakers also asked about the number of people detained under the Public Safety Act.

...
Tags: us government, harsh vardhan shringla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Church seeks justice for Moolampally evictees

MK Stalin.

Rein in private buses fleecing public: MK Stalin

Anil Kumar, UDF councillor

Thiruvananthapuram: Prasanth steps down as mayor

BS Yediyurappa

Congress now a party without leadership, says BS Yediyurappa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-PM Gowda asked to vacate his guest accommodation at VP House

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: 6 CRPF personnel injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade

The incident took place at 1850 hours today, according to information, which said that a joint patrol party of CRPF and police came under the attack. (Photo: file)

Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP, calls it 'B-team' of BJP

Former BSF constable and JJP member Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Sonia Gandhi happy with party's performance in Haryana assembly polls: Hooda

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the Congress won 31 seats, the BJP got 40 seats and the 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut assembly polls. (Photo: File)

PM Modi meets newly appointed Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed incumbent Jammu-Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik the Governor of Goa. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham