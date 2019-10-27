Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2019 Shiv Sena seeks shar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena seeks share in CM’s tenure

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 27, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 12:57 am IST
They also pushed the case of Aaditya Thackeray for the Maharashtra CM post.
The Congress and NCP leaders have also started making overtures to the Sena, though both parties do not want to take an initiative in holding talks with the party.
Mumbai: Newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs on Saturday demanded written assurance from the BJP on sharing the Chief Minister’s post for two-and-a-half years each. They also pushed the case of Aaditya Thackeray for the Maharashtra CM post.

“We want the BJP to give us in writing how power would be shared. In earlier discussions, it was decided that chief ministership would be shared equally. We want the chief minister’s post for a period of two-and-a-half years. Uddhav, however, will take the final call. We have passed a one-line resolution, giving him full powers to take decisions,” Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik told reporters, after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met newly-elected party MLAs on Saturday.

 

He said Uddhav also made it clear to them that he had “other options”, but was not interested in exploring them since the BJP and the Sena are bound together by the “Hindutva ideology”.

The Congress and NCP leaders have also started making overtures to the Sena, though both parties do not want to take an initiative in holding talks with the party.

Reacting to the Sena’s demand, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “It is up to Shiv Sena to decide if they want a five-year CM or wait for the BJP’s response on 2.5-year CM demand.”

...
