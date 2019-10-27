Nobody can impose two-child policy in a democratic country: Cong leader Ripun Bora

The Congress leader criticised Assam Cabinet's latest decision to render people having more than two children as ineligible for government jobs from January 1, 2021. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Nobody can impose the two-child policy on anyone in a democratic country, said Rajya Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora on Sunday.

The Congress leader criticised Assam Cabinet's latest decision to render people having more than two children as ineligible for government jobs from January 1, 2021.

Speaking to ANI, Bora said, "In a democratic country, nobody can impose two-child policy on anyone. Let us expand education in a massive way and spread awareness so that everybody spontaneously accepts the two-child policy. Imposing it on people will not be fruitful."

"Our's is a secular country and our Constitution believes in secularism, so we must respect the religious sentiments of all sections, religions and castes," Bora added.

Last week, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat called Assam government's decision as 'ruthless' and 'unconstitutional'.

