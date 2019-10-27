Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2019 Manohar Lal Khattar ...
Manohar Lal Khattar to head coalition regime

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 27, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 12:54 am IST
To take oath of office as Haryana CM today, Dushyant Chautala to become his deputy.
Manohar Lal Khattar
New Delhi: The BJP-Jannayak Janata Party coalition government will take oath on Sunday, a day after BJP president Amit Shah announced his party’s alliance in Haryana with the Jat-dominated party. Interim chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, will be sworn-in as the next chief minister of the state, while the JJP’s Dushyant Chautala will be his deputy.

After facing severe criticism over seeking support of controversial leader Gopal Kanda, the BJP was forced to clarify that it will not take the support of the Haryana Lokhit Party legislator. Kanda is facing two abetment of suicide cases, including that of a former female employee and her mother.

 

“I want to clarify one thing — the BJP is not going to take the support of Kanda,” said Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday. He was in Chandigarh for the BJP’s legislative meeting as a Central observer.

In the just-concluded Assembly polls in the state, the BJP bagged 40 seats, six short of a simple majority. Other than the JJP’s 10 MLAs, the BJP also has the support of seven Independent MLAs.

Earlier in the day, the BJP legislative party met in Chandigarh and elected Mr Khattar as the legislative party leader. He then met Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and staked claim to form the government in the state. Mr Chautala accompanied him. “The governor has invited us to form the government on Sunday,” Mr Khattar said after meeting.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday, the day Diwali will be celebrated across the country.

Mr Khattar said that Mr Chautala will also take oath as the deputy CM.

