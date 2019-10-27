Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2019 Hyderabad: RTC&rsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: RTC’s talks with striking staff hit merger block

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Oct 27, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Of the four JAC leaders allowed in the meeting, Ashwathama Reddy alleged the government had no intention to resolve the issue.
It yielded no results and the deadlock continued with the walkout by JAC leaders.
 It yielded no results and the deadlock continued with the walkout by JAC leaders.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) joint action committee (JAC) announced that the RTC strike will continue, as talks initiated by the management at Errum Manzil failed on Saturday.

The RTC JAC leaders emerged midway from the talks alleging that the committee comprising the managing director, Sunil Sharma, and CM’s secretary, Sandeep Sultania, among others, was not looking for solutions but was merely buying time to satisfy the High Court, which had instructed it to initiate talks.

 

Only 21 demands were tabled while the JAC demanded a discussion on all 26 demands, during the two-hour meeting. It yielded no results and the deadlock continued with the walkout by JAC leaders.

Of the four JAC leaders allowed in the meeting, Ashwathama Reddy alleged the government had no intention to resolve the issue.

“The JAC wanted a discussion on the TSRTC merger as well, which is impossible and is not listed in the 21 demands,” Sunil Sharma said. “When we told them this, they huddled outside and then said they were not ready for further discussion,” Mr Sharma said.

The JAC is planning a “Chalo Collectorate” on Monday and a large-scale public meeting for RTC employees, political leaders and the general public in Saroornagar on Octo-ber 30. In several depots, RTC employees and their families sat on hunger strike on Saturday.

On Diwali, teacher A. Narsi Reddy, an MLC, will sit on hunger strike from 9 am at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park as well, demonstrating the support of the teachers’ unions.

...
Tags: telangana state road transport corporation (tsrtc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Church seeks justice for Moolampally evictees

MK Stalin.

Rein in private buses fleecing public: MK Stalin

Anil Kumar, UDF councillor

Thiruvananthapuram: Prasanth steps down as mayor

BS Yediyurappa

Congress now a party without leadership, says BS Yediyurappa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-PM Gowda asked to vacate his guest accommodation at VP House

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: 6 CRPF personnel injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade

The incident took place at 1850 hours today, according to information, which said that a joint patrol party of CRPF and police came under the attack. (Photo: file)

Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP, calls it 'B-team' of BJP

Former BSF constable and JJP member Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Sonia Gandhi happy with party's performance in Haryana assembly polls: Hooda

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the Congress won 31 seats, the BJP got 40 seats and the 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut assembly polls. (Photo: File)

PM Modi meets newly appointed Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed incumbent Jammu-Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik the Governor of Goa. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham