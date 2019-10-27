Hyderabad: RTC’s talks with striking staff hit merger block

It yielded no results and the deadlock continued with the walkout by JAC leaders.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) joint action committee (JAC) announced that the RTC strike will continue, as talks initiated by the management at Errum Manzil failed on Saturday.

The RTC JAC leaders emerged midway from the talks alleging that the committee comprising the managing director, Sunil Sharma, and CM’s secretary, Sandeep Sultania, among others, was not looking for solutions but was merely buying time to satisfy the High Court, which had instructed it to initiate talks.

Only 21 demands were tabled while the JAC demanded a discussion on all 26 demands, during the two-hour meeting. It yielded no results and the deadlock continued with the walkout by JAC leaders.

Of the four JAC leaders allowed in the meeting, Ashwathama Reddy alleged the government had no intention to resolve the issue.

“The JAC wanted a discussion on the TSRTC merger as well, which is impossible and is not listed in the 21 demands,” Sunil Sharma said. “When we told them this, they huddled outside and then said they were not ready for further discussion,” Mr Sharma said.

The JAC is planning a “Chalo Collectorate” on Monday and a large-scale public meeting for RTC employees, political leaders and the general public in Saroornagar on Octo-ber 30. In several depots, RTC employees and their families sat on hunger strike on Saturday.

On Diwali, teacher A. Narsi Reddy, an MLC, will sit on hunger strike from 9 am at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park as well, demonstrating the support of the teachers’ unions.