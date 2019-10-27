For local polls, Chhattisgarh opts for ballot papers

The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel approved the recommendations and issued an ordinance accordingly

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh is all set to dump Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to return to ballot paper in the civic body polls with the governor Anusuiya Uike ratifying an ordinance to the effect.

The governor on late Friday evening approved the ordinance seeking amendment to Municipality Act paving way for re-introduction of ballot paper in the upcoming civic body polls in Chhattisgarh, scheduled to be held in December, a spokesman of Chhattisgarh government told this newspaper.

This was the first time in last 15 years, ballot papers would be used in local body elections in Chhattisgarh. Last two civic polls in Chhattisgarh were held through EVMs.

Last week, a cabinet sub-committee constituted by Bhupesh Baghel government recommended use of ballot paper in the ensuing civic body polls besides going for indirect election of mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and municipal corporations by the councilors.

The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel approved the recommendations and issued an ordinance accordingly. Baghel defended his decision to return to ballot paper in civic polls, saying majority of voters did not understand the functioning of EVMs.