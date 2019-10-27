Dy CM’s dad to be released on parole

New Delhi: Immediately after Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) extended its support to the BJP, its founder Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough for a period of 14 days.

Ajay Chautala is the father of Dushyant Chautala. He was lodged in the Tihar jail after he was convicted in a teacher recruitment scam in 2013 along with his father and former chief minister and INLD leader Om Prakash Chau-tala and 53 others, including two IAS officials.

After being expelled from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2018, Mr Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala founded the JJP.

Dushyant Chautala is the great grandson of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave the Tihar jail on Sunday. According to a prison official, Ajay Chau-tala has been granted a two-week furlough and it will start from the day he will step out of the jail premises.

The development comes on a day the BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana after Mr Chautala’s party offered support to the BJP.