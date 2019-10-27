Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2019 Confer Bharat Ratna ...
Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh: Manish Tewari

PTI
Published Oct 27, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 1:06 am IST
“It would be in the fitness of things that if on 26th of January, 2020 all three of them are honoured with the ‘Bharat Ratna’.
Bhagat Singh (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

In a letter to Mr Modi, he also requested him to formally confer the honorific title of Shaheed-E-Azam on them and dedicate the Chandigarh airport to the memory of Bhagat Singh.

 

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British Imperialism and later their supreme sacrifice on the 23rd of March, 1931,” the MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab said.

“It would be in the fitness of things that if on 26th of January, 2020 all three of them are honoured with the ‘Bharat Ratna’. This gesture would touch the hearts and souls of 124 crore Indians,” the Congress leader said, in his letter dated October 25.

His suggestions come in the wake of the BJP unit in Maharashtra demanding that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which triggered a row. 

