Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2019 Boy slips further in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Boy slips further into borewell as rescue operations continue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JV SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published Oct 27, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 1:22 am IST
But with Sujith already trapped for over 30 hours and has been slipping deeper into the borewell, the worst is feared.
Rescue operations underway to save two-year-old Sujith Wilson at Nadukattupatti village near Manapparai on Saturday. (DC)
 Rescue operations underway to save two-year-old Sujith Wilson at Nadukattupatti village near Manapparai on Saturday. (DC)

Tiruchy: Hopes of rescue receded as two-year-old Sujith Wilson slipped further to about 100 feet depth into the borewell in his father’s corn field at Nadukattupatti village near Manapparai near here even as multiple expert agencies and teams continued efforts to retrieve him for the second day on Saturday.

“Despite our best efforts and the hard work of various organisations, the boy could not be retrieved so far and has in fact slipped further to about 100 feet. He has not been responding to our calls and there is no sign of any movement in him since 5.30 this morning. He did respond with feeble 'hmm' noises even at 3.30 a.m., but has fallen silent since then. Also, mud has slipped from the walls of the narrow borewell walls and fallen on him”, health minister Dr C. Vijaya Baskar said.

 

He has been camping at the mishap site since Friday evening, along with ministerial colleague Vellamandi Natarajan and senior officials to oversee the rescue operations. The minister made a startling disclosure that the kid after slipping down further was now at a position where the borewell was just four inches in diameter, whereas the pipe was six inches at the starting point. It is difficult to imagine how anyone, even a kid just two years old, can fit into a pipe of just four inches wide. Things appear hopeless, tragically.  

After the failure of over six different expert teams coming from various parts of the state and elsewhere, along with their machines and innovative gadgets to rescue the kid, a group comprising the ONGC and NLC experts began work late Saturday night to dig a pit parallel to the borewell pipe and a little deeper than Sujith’s position at 100 ft. A volunteer from the state fire service has been drafted to don special outfit, including focus light and tunneling equipment, to drill a four-inch diameter tunnel to reach the boy.

“We first thought of digging the pit about one metre from the borewell but decided to do it three metres away to prevent caving in of the soft mud or the vibration if we hit a rock which could harm the kid and the borewell. These experts are experienced in doing such deep tunnels, such as the underground Metro Rail works”, said Minister Vijaya Baskar, adding that he hoped the boy would be reached by the brave fireman in about three hours.  But with Sujith already trapped for over 30 hours and has been slipping deeper into the borewell, the worst is feared. Also, earth had slipped on him and the head is believed to be covered with two inches of mud, officials overseeing the operation told DC.

“We are continuing to pump in oxygen but it is unlikely he is getting it as he is buried so deep and there is mud covering him”, said an officer requesting anonymity.

He said it was possible that the borewell could be much deeper and not covered as being claimed by the kid's father, which was why Sujith has slipped deeper.
Minister Vijaya Baskar also said the teams from the National Disaster Rescue Force and State Rescue Force tried for a couple of hours and decided to make way for the ONGC-NLC team late evening. There have been complaints that the government acted lethargic in not summoning the NDRF and the State Rescue Force much earlier.

Fireman gets ready to dig through deep earth
After the various methods by multiple rescue teams, including the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) and SDF (State Disaster Rescue Force), failed to reach Sujith  even 30 hours since the two-year-old fell into the borewell at about 5.40 pm on Friday, the government has now turned to the 'tunnel technique' prescribed by a combined team of the ONGC and Neyleli Lignite Corporation (NLC) to reach the kid.

The team will use a volunteer from the state fire service for digging the earth three metres from borewell site and reach the kid by digging/drilling a tunnel using the same method/technique used in making the tunnels even 100 metres below surface for Metro Rail, according to State Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar, who has been at the site since late Friday evening to oversee the rescue operations.

“We are going to use the tunneling technique used in the Metro Rail projects”, said the Minister late evening, after all the other methods had failed.

The fireman volunteer was readied, with special gear, for going down the 75-odd feet deep pit and then crawl through the tunnel to reach the kid, a very risky operation considering the soil condition--varying between soft earth further loosened by heavy rains and the unpredictable rocky depths.

Chances of success sadly appeared rather bleak late evening, as the little kid had gone silent at about 5.30 a.m. despite repeated calling by mother and uncle from above the tunnel head. The fact that he's so young and has been caught deep in a dark tunnel that is fatally narrow at a mere four inches diameter, could have led to serious consequences.

“We are not sure if the oxygen being supplied is reaching him considering that he has gone below 75 feet. Besides, about two inches of mud has fallen on his head, making it heavy and choking further”, said a senior officer overseeing the rescue operation.

“Just imagine how narrow would a four-inch wide pipe would be; it's smaller than the diameter of an adult's arm. I think they must prepare the family and others for the inevitable tragedy”, said another officer.

...
Tags: sujith wilson, borewell
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruchy


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Church seeks justice for Moolampally evictees

MK Stalin.

Rein in private buses fleecing public: MK Stalin

Anil Kumar, UDF councillor

Thiruvananthapuram: Prasanth steps down as mayor

BS Yediyurappa

Congress now a party without leadership, says BS Yediyurappa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-PM Gowda asked to vacate his guest accommodation at VP House

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: 6 CRPF personnel injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade

The incident took place at 1850 hours today, according to information, which said that a joint patrol party of CRPF and police came under the attack. (Photo: file)

Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP, calls it 'B-team' of BJP

Former BSF constable and JJP member Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Sonia Gandhi happy with party's performance in Haryana assembly polls: Hooda

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the Congress won 31 seats, the BJP got 40 seats and the 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut assembly polls. (Photo: File)

PM Modi meets newly appointed Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed incumbent Jammu-Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik the Governor of Goa. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham