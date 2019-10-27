Nation Current Affairs 27 Oct 2019 Devendra Fadnavis li ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Devendra Fadnavis likely to be sworn-in on November 2 or 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Oct 27, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Fadnavis to be sworn in by Nov. 3; Sena likely to revisit 1995-formula on portfolios.
The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting of its MLAs on October 30 to elect the leader of the House. This will be a mere formality since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have already declared Fadnavis as the BJP’s chief ministerial face during the polls.
 The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting of its MLAs on October 30 to elect the leader of the House. This will be a mere formality since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have already declared Fadnavis as the BJP’s chief ministerial face during the polls.

Mumbai: Even as the Shiv Sena is mounting pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party to share the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years each, the later has started preparations for Devendra Fadnavis’s swearing-in ceremony. A senior party leader on Saturday informed that Fadnavis is likely to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the second time on November 2 or 3 at Wankhede stadium.

The senior BJP leader said, “The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is likely to be completed by November 3. Meanwhile, the discussion over sharing of portfolios would be held with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.”

 

Interestingly, the BJP leader added that the party had earlier planned to hold the swearing ceremony at Mahalakshmi Race Course — if it had managed to get a majority on its own.

With the BJP short of 40 seats to form the government, it will have to take the Shiv Sena on board. The Amit Shah-led party won 105 seats, while its ally, the Shiv Sena, won 56 seats in the recently-concluded election.

With the BJP registering a below-par performance in the polls, the Sena is reportedly playing hardball and is batting for a 50-50 formula (rotational chief ministership and meatier portfolios).

“A team of senior state BJP leaders including Sudhir Mungatiwar, Chandrakant Patil, would accompany Amit Shah for the meeting with the Sena chief. However, only Shah will speak with Mr Thackeray,” the BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also called for a legislative party meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan on October 30, to elect its leader in the new legislative Assembly.

Fadnavis would be elected as the BJP legislative party leader in the meeting before the party observer, who would be sent by the Delhi leadership.

The BJP leader added that this will be a mere formality since PM Narendra Modi and the party president had already declared Fadnavis as the BJP’s chief ministerial face during the polls.

Sources said that the BJP has been holding internal discussions to deter the Sena from being allocated the home, revenue and finance portfolios.

The Sena, sources said, is drafting its charter of demands keeping in mind the portfolio distribution exercise undertaken in 1995.

In the first saffron government, the BJP, then a junior partner in the government, had been allocated home, water resources, rural development, civil supplies, public health, transport, public works, finance and planning but not revenue and urban development.

In the present dispensation, the chief minister has kept several important portfolios such as the home department with himself. However, a junior minister in the home department represents the Sena — Deepak Kesarkar.  

...
Tags: swearing-in ceremony, shiv sena, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Church seeks justice for Moolampally evictees

MK Stalin.

Rein in private buses fleecing public: MK Stalin

Anil Kumar, UDF councillor

Thiruvananthapuram: Prasanth steps down as mayor

BS Yediyurappa

Congress now a party without leadership, says BS Yediyurappa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prayers go up in Krishnagiri for saving toddler Sujith

Sujith Wilson.

Free-trade deal harmful, says CPM

The Centre is all set to sign the RCEP agreement in November, but it has failed to hold discussions with states. The CPM said the agreement would result in further reduction in plantation sector tariff.

#SaveSurjith, #prayforsurjith raise concern, anguish

Family photo of Sujith Wilson in happy days.

Prevention is better than cure, cry social activists

That mantra prescribing the age-old and worldwide belief that 'prevention is better than cure' has once again popped up in the disturbed minds of social activists distressed about two-year-old Sujith's borewell crisis.

Mysuru expo lights it up with 5,000 diyas

Diyas seen in different shapes at the exhibition (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham