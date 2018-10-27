search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Skipper Virat Kohli, who surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar to score fastest 10,000 runs, has always been the backbone of the team. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Ind vs WI, 3rd ODI: Hosts win toss, decide to bowl
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Pak aware it can’t succeed in J&K, using terror to keep pot boiling: Army chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 27, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
'India is fully capable of carrying out different operations to counter Pakistan,' General Bipin Rawat said.
Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat pays homage to the Martyrs, on the occasion of Infantry Day, at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat pays homage to the Martyrs, on the occasion of Infantry Day, at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that Pakistan was using terror to keep the pot boiling in Jammu and Kashmir since it was well aware they could never succeed. Accusing the neighbouring country of trying to stall development in the state, Rawat warned that India was strong enough to counter Pakistan’s evil designs and fully capable of carrying out different operations.

“Pakistan is fully aware they can never succeed, terror is another way by them to keep the pot boiling. They want to stall development in Kashmir but Indian state is strong enough to counter everything, and we are fully capable of carrying out different operations,” Army chief Bipin Rawat said.

 

General Rawat made the remarks after paying tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in the Delhi to mark Infantry Day.

General Rawat had articulated the need for another surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control twice in the past month.

The Army Chief, in September, emphasised the need to “avenge” the “barbaric” acts carried out by the Pakistani Army and terrorists against Indian soldiers, saying it was time to “give it back in the same coin”.

Speaking on the death of a 22-year-old soldier following a head injury in an incident of stone-pelting in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, Rawat said, “The Jawan who lost his life after being attacked by stone pelters was guarding a border roads team which was constructing roads, and then we have some people saying don't treat stone pelters like OGWs (over ground workers) of terrorists.”

...
Tags: indian army, army chief general, general bipin rawat, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aham Brahmasmi is mind as tool that creates and destroys, says artist Satheesh Kanna

I visited Banaras thrice in person where I kept tabs on Sadhu's ( Agories) around Varanasi and I got to know that they are following.
 

Fully bezel-less Samsung Galaxy S10, ‘Winner’ foldable smartphone under works

Samsung will eliminate the forehead and chin from the S10 completely. (Photo concept: Ben Geskin via Twitter)
 

LIVE| Ind vs WI, 3rd ODI: Hosts win toss, decide to bowl

Skipper Virat Kohli, who surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar to score fastest 10,000 runs, has always been the backbone of the team. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shishir Hattangadi ready to testify against Rahul Johri after fresh #MeToo allegation

The CoA on Thursday formed a three-member panel to probe the allegation of sexual harassment against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri but chairman Vinod Rai stood in the way of his sacking which was demanded by his fellow COA member among others. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chinese takeaways could help fight dementia, says study

MSG, a type of salt that enhances flavour, has been used in oriental cooking for a century. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Volkswagen T-Cross confirmed for india; will compete with Creta, Jeep Renegade

Volkswagen T-Cross.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Noida: Two traffic cops suspended after cab driver film them demanding 'bribe'

Two traffic policemen in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar were suspended on Friday for allegedly illegally recovering money from a cab driver, an order said. (Representational image | ANI)

Dengue cases surge in Hyderabad with scores of people testing positive

Hyderabad has shown an alarming increase of dengue cases in the past few weeks. Scores of people have been tested positive with the mosquito-borne virus. (Representational image)

Sharad Pawar 'long-time' aide Tariq Anwar joins Congress

On September 28, Anwar resigned from the Lok Sabha and his party, citing NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s stand on the Rafale deal with France. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

With Amma's blessings enemies got punishment: TN CM on MLAs' disqualification

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that after Jayalalithaa's death, 'some betrayers' joined hands with the DMK to split the party and topple the government, by creating obstacles. (Photo: File)

Attack on Kerala ashram run by man who supported Sabarimala verdict

Two cars and a scooter belonging to Swami Sandeepanada Girl’s School on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram were set on fire around 2:30 am. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham