Nellore: Leaders take up social works to impress voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Oct 27, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 1:32 am IST
P. Narayana all set to offer mineral water to citizens.
P. Narayana
 P. Narayana

Nellore: With elections around the corner, some peoples’ representatives, from both the ruling and opposition parties, have been trying to attract voters with novel initiatives. 

Nellore city YSRC legislator Dr P. Anilkumar Yadav has launched a free eye examination for his constituents. This includes free testing of eyes, free spectacles and free eye surgeries to people living in his segment. “We have already provided spectacles to 1800 people and eye surgeries for 180 people. Medical camps are being organised for every 2 wards to identify those suffering eye related ailments and to provide treatment,” Dr Anilkumar said. He thanked his cousin Dr Aswin for taking care of the medical camps and surgeries.

 

Not to be outdone, Urban Development Minister P. Narayana, who is aspiring for the Nellore city seat to compete with Dr Anilkumar, has introduced the Mathru Seva scheme for free deliveries for pregnant women through his medical institutions in Nellore. He also plans to provide free mineral water to citizens of the city. 

Taking advantage of his position as municipal minister, he has been paying special attention to lay cement roads end to end, besides upgrading parks in Nellore city with facilities such as gym and yoga classes.  In the case of mineral water, it is the first of its kind initiative in any civic body in the state. The project being established with CSR funds will have 8 mother plants of 10,000 LPH and 180 to 200 water dispensing units to supply water to 6 lakh population in the city.

Water will be transported from mother plants in stainless steel tankers through secured water loading into vehicles and refilling at remote dispensing points with metering.

Tags: p. narayana, dr p. anilkumar yadav, elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore




