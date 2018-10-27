search on deccanchronicle.com
Political compulsions to unite non-BJP parties in 2019: Naidu in Delhi

Naidu expressed confidence that 'political compulsions' will bring together all non-BJP parties to fight the NDA in the 2019 polls.
 The two chief ministers met at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and discussed 'national issues'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met a string of opposition leaders in the national capital on Saturday. 

Naidu expressed confidence that "political compulsions" will bring together all non-BJP parties to fight the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

 

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Naidu first met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to garner support against the Centre-led BJP government.

The two chief ministers met at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan here and discussed "national issues". Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav was also present for a while.

In a bid to build a grand alliance to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections, Naidu also met BSP supremo Mayawati here.

He met the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister along with Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnudu and some TDP MPs, BSP functionaries said. 

It was not immediately known about what transpired in the nearly hour-long meeting, but it comes close on the heels of Mayawati accusing the Congress of trying to finish her party and not making efforts to take on the BJP. 

Mayawati's stand against the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is being seen as a setback to form an opposition alliance against the BJP.

Naidu, a former BJP ally who quit the NDA early this year over the Centre's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh, also met Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.

The minister claimed that since the TDP quit the NDA, the central government is neglecting Andhra Pradesh more and is not releasing funds for development as promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Even relief funds to Titli cyclone-hit districts has not been released, he claimed. 

(With inputs from PTI)

