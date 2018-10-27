MeToo: Symbiosis tells two students to vacate its hostel

The two students had complained about sexual harassment by a professor and written to the ministry of women and child development. (Representational Images)

Hyderabad: Two students of Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, Apoorva Y.K. and Snigdha Jayakrishnan, were served notices by the management to vacate the hostel, on the charge that they have sabotaged the institution’s image.

Symbiosis had sent a team from Pune to look into the matter but before any investigation could be done, the two students were told to leave the hostel. The two had also exposed the manner in which sexual harassment cases were dealt with by the management.

Sources told this newspaper that on Friday the two girls who lived in the girls’ hostel located inside the campus were served notice to move out.

“The hostel warden with the help of security personnel packed their luggage and sealed Apporva and Snigdha’s rooms against their consent. Regional police intervened when the duo and their parents opposed the notice. The management did everything to get them out from the campus while the parents resisted.”

Snigdha Jayakrishnan, a third year BA LLB, wrote to Deccan Chronicle: “Apoorva and myself have been given vacation notices effective immediately. My suspension letter is signed by my father and Apoorva’s is unsigned.” What has probably got the goat of the college management is that the two students had complained to the ministry that the management hardly looks at sexual misconduct complaints. The girls in their complaint had said, ‘The institution barely acknowledges sexual harassment complaints, intimidates female students to back out and tactically procrastinates the proceedings to deter the complainant. The complainant has to always take the matter to Symbiosis International University which in turn can direct Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, to take action. By this time, the authorities in Hyderabad would turn hostile towards complainant for surpassing them. They don’t voluntarily constitute ICC (internal complaints committee) and upon being asked to, they refuse to acknowledge that complaints are about sexual harassment. Due process has never been followed, the campus has not been sensitised about sexual harassment and most of us continue to remain ignorant about what amounts to sexual harassment and the way to deal with it.’

The registrar of Symbiosis Law School informed the ministry that in a letter, “A detailed enquiry was conducted, when Snigdha mentioned about a male student inappropriately touching a student.”

Suitable punishment was given to the person.

The SIU is a constituent institute of Symbiosis International and follows all the by-laws, rules and regulations set by the university office in accordance with the UGC regulation. We have taken all needful actions required to be taken under the laws.’