Nation, Current Affairs

Kutami against Pragati Bhavan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Oct 27, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 12:54 am IST
In fact, all Opposition parties are targeting the palatial Pragati Bhavan in their election campaign. T
Pragati Bhavan
 Pragati Bhavan

ADILABAD: The Grand Alliance is averse to using the current caretaker Chief Minister’s home, Pragati Bhavan, as the new Chief Minister’s home as they consider it a symbol of the feudal penchant for grand buildings.

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president Prof. M. Kodandaram said in a recent Facebook live interaction with the public that Pragati Bhavan will be converted into a government hospital or state museum after consulting with other parties, should the alliance come to power.

 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, had questioned the need for K. Chandrasekhar Rao to spend Rs 300 crore on his home, Pragati Bhavan, when he had no money to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory.

In fact, all Opposition parties are targeting the palatial Pragati Bhavan in their election campaign. They claim that ordinary people have no access to the Chief Minister’s home, with police turning it and its surroundings into a prohibited area. Many protesters have been unable to reach the building to register their protests against government policies.

The TJS, CPI, TD and Congress, which are in the grand alliance, are seriously considering opening up Dharana Chowk in Hyderabad for public protests, an old tradition that the TRS had banned. 

There had been vociferous protests when this was done and the Chief Minister and his government were accused of suppressing the right to free speech.  
Much is being said about the feudal attitude of the TRS which the alliance says it wants to abolish.

...
Tags: pragati bhavan, grand alliance, m. kodandaram
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad




