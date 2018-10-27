Attack on Kerala ashram run by man who supported Sabarimala verdict

Two cars and a scooter belonging to Swami Sandeepanada Girl’s School on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram were set on fire around 2:30 am. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Ashram of Swami Sandeepanada in Kerala, was attacked by unidentified persons early on Saturday, police said.

Swami Sandeepanada supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple.

Two cars and a scooter belonging to Swami Sandeepanada Girl’s School on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram were set on fire around 2:30 am. The attackers also put a wreath in front of the hermitage.

According to local media reports a white Omni and a Honda CRV were set ablaze. Police have been posted in the ashram following the attack. A case has been registered and police are on the lookout for the attackers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the ashram in the morning and condemned the attack.

“Physical attacks happen when you can't deal ideologically. We will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands. Those who are intolerant towards Swami's activities attacked his ashram,” Vijayan said.