In Court, Amrapali executive gets 'memory' back, apologises for conduct

PTI
Published Oct 27, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Wadhwa had earlier chosen to remain silent when he was quizzed by forensic auditors appointed by the court, saying he has lost his memory.
The court is looking into a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Amrapali Group Chief Financial Officer Chander Wadhwa, who had earlier claimed to have a "memory fail", Friday answered searching questions from the Supreme Court prompting the bench to observe "his memory was intact".

Wadhwa had earlier chosen to remain silent when he was quizzed by forensic auditors appointed by the court, saying he has lost his memory.

 

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit said "it seems now his memory is intact" after Wadhwa apologised for his conduct before the forensic auditors.

Justice Lalit asked several questions to Wadhwa about his date of joining the company and in what capacity he was taken on board. He was also asked about his role in the company and how he used to work.

"I apologise for my conduct before the forensic auditors," Wadhwa told the bench.

"Now you don't seem to have any memory fail. Your memory seems to be intact now," the bench observed.

At the outset, the bench warned Wadhwa during questioning and said, "This is a court of record. You have to reply very carefully. If your answer is found to be wrong you will face consequences".

It asked Wadhwa to submit whatever document he has with him with regard to the company to the forensic auditors and render all possible assistance they needed.

During questioning with the forensic auditors on October 12, Wadhwa said he has suffered a memory loss.

He had, however, answered personal questions such as the date of marriage, name of college and school passing year.

The court is looking into a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.

Tags: amrapali group, supreme court, chander wadhwa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




