Dengue cases surge in Hyderabad with scores of people testing positive

Speaking to ANI, Padmaja, Civil Surgeon Resident Medical Officer (RMO), Government Fever Hospital, informed that the hospital has received many more dengue cases compared to last year.

She further informed that 95 people who were tested positive for dengue so far have been treated.

"Compared to last year, we have received much more dengue cases this year. Till now, 95 dengue cases reported and all of them have been treated. When the patients' condition became critical, we referred them to Osmania General Hospital," she said.

Padmaja also advised the people to take precaution in order to avoid getting infected with such virus.

"Public should take precaution and prevent themselves from mosquito bites," she said.