search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of West Indies' Chandrapaul Hemraj. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs WI, 3rd ODI: Windies 3 down as Marlon Samuels departs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'BJP stands with Sabarimala devotees': Amit Shah on over 2000 arrests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 27, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
'We will always be there for the people of Kerala and the devotees of Lord Ayappa,' Amit Shah said.
The BJP national president was addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city. (Photo: ANI)
 The BJP national president was addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city. (Photo: ANI)

Kannur: Extending his party’s support to the people who held protests against the entry of women of menstruating age at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, BJP president Amit Shah today said, “BJP is standing like a rock with devotees, Left government be warned.”

The BJP national president was addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city.

 

Speaking at the event, Shah condemned the arrest of devotees protesting Kerala government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Sabarimala shrine.

"The Left government in Kerala has misused the Sabarimala issue. They have used it to arrest workers and supporters of the BJP and other political parties. More than 2,000 activists and workers from BJP, RSS and other organisations have been arrested. BJP is standing like a rock with devotees, Left government be warned," Amit Shah said, adding, "We will always be there for the people of Kerala and the devotees of Lord Ayappa."

"The deity at Sabarimala is a Brahmachari (celibate) and therefore women of a certain age aren't allowed. To those inciting violence, let me tell you that there are many temples in India which are exclusively for women and men aren't allowed. No man tries to enter," the BJP president said.

At least 2,061 people have been across Kerala after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with police officials and ordered a crackdown on those defying the Supreme Court order on the entry of women in the hill-trop shrine of Lord Ayyappa. A total of 452 cases have been registered against 2,300 people.

Kerala BJP has extended full support to the agitation led by devotees of Lord Ayyappa to protect the centuries-old tradition of the Sabarimala temple.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 lifted a centuries-old ban on entry of menstrual age (10-50 years) from entering the Sabarimala temple, where a celibate deity Lord Ayyappa is worshipped.

...
Tags: amit shah, sabarimala temple, pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala protests
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

According to local legend, the Bagot family lost the whole estate on a bet at the races in 1928. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Dont's to avoid sextortion

Scamsters are simply scaring people that they have managed to steal your porn browsing history and that they have recorded a video of you, either naked, masturbating or having sex, using the laptop’s camera.
 

#MeToo: Dalip Tahil was told to tear a girl’s clothes for rape scene, but he did this

Dalip Tahil
 

‘Cosmic Girl’ Boeing 747 will soon launch rockets while airborne

Virgin Atlantic has taken one of their commuter Boeing 747-400 aircraft, called the Cosmic Girl, and modified it heavily to make the rocket launch possible. (Photo: Virgin Orbit)
 

Aham Brahmasmi is mind as tool that creates and destroys, says artist Satheesh Kanna

I visited Banaras thrice in person where I kept tabs on Sadhu's ( Agories) around Varanasi and I got to know that they are following.
 

Fully bezel-less Samsung Galaxy S10, ‘Winner’ foldable smartphone under works

Samsung will eliminate the forehead and chin from the S10 completely. (Photo concept: Ben Geskin via Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi leaves for Japan to attend annual summit with counterpart Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Japan to attend the annual summit with his counterpart Shinzo Abe. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

Highest number of MLAs with undeclared PAN details from Kerala: report

The highest number of MLAs (51) who have not declared PAN details are from Congress followed by 42 BJP MLAs. (Representational Image)

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out electronic goods market in Ballia

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)

Cops suspended for giving VIP treatment to Dawood Ibrahim's brother in prison

Kaskar is lodged in a Thane jail in an extortion case. (Photo: File)

Pak aware it can’t succeed in J&K, using terror to keep pot boiling: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat pays homage to the Martyrs, on the occasion of Infantry Day, at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham