search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of West Indies' Chandrapaul Hemraj. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs WI, 3rd ODI: Jason Holder sees off Rohit Sharma early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

12-yr-old Bengal girl, who has never been to school, will take board exams

PTI
Published Oct 27, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
The minimum age to appear in the examination is 14, Ganguly said.
WBBSE president said Saifa Khatun qualified eligibility test conducted by the WBBSE for external candidates in August, and her case was 'unprecedented' in the history of Madhyamik Examination (Class 10 board examination) in the past two decades. (Representational Image)
 WBBSE president said Saifa Khatun qualified eligibility test conducted by the WBBSE for external candidates in August, and her case was 'unprecedented' in the history of Madhyamik Examination (Class 10 board examination) in the past two decades. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has allowed a 12-year-old girl -- who never enrolled in school, and instead, studied at home -- to sit for the Madhyamik Examination 2019 as an external candidate.

WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said Saifa Khatun qualified the eligibility test conducted by the WBBSE for external candidates in August, and her case was "unprecedented" in the history of Madhyamik Examination (Class 10 board examination) in the past two decades.

 

The minimum age to appear in the examination is 14, Ganguly said.

Khatun, who hails from Howrah district, secured 52 per cent marks in the eligibility test, results of which were announced on October 11.

Another board official said the girl's father Mohammed Ainul had moved the WBBSE to allow her to sit for the Madhyamik Examination 2019. The last such instance of an external candidate appearing in the board examination before the minimum age was in the early 90s, the official said.

...
Tags: saifa khatun, west bengal board of secondary education (wbbse), class 10 board exams, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

According to local legend, the Bagot family lost the whole estate on a bet at the races in 1928. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Dont's to avoid sextortion

Scamsters are simply scaring people that they have managed to steal your porn browsing history and that they have recorded a video of you, either naked, masturbating or having sex, using the laptop’s camera.
 

#MeToo: Dalip Tahil was told to tear a girl’s clothes for rape scene, but he did this

Dalip Tahil
 

‘Cosmic Girl’ Boeing 747 will soon launch rockets while airborne

Virgin Atlantic has taken one of their commuter Boeing 747-400 aircraft, called the Cosmic Girl, and modified it heavily to make the rocket launch possible. (Photo: Virgin Orbit)
 

Aham Brahmasmi is mind as tool that creates and destroys, says artist Satheesh Kanna

I visited Banaras thrice in person where I kept tabs on Sadhu's ( Agories) around Varanasi and I got to know that they are following.
 

Fully bezel-less Samsung Galaxy S10, ‘Winner’ foldable smartphone under works

Samsung will eliminate the forehead and chin from the S10 completely. (Photo concept: Ben Geskin via Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Present Cong leadership has undergone degeneration of ideology: Jaitley

The Finance Minister also berated the pre-1991 governments for not having a viable economic policy, which could have placed India in the league of China. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi, meets CM Kejriwal to discuss national issues

The two chief ministers and LJD chief Sharad Yadav met at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Anupam Kher wraps 'The Accidental Prime Minister' shoot, says 'wrongly judged' ex-PM

‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is a political drama based on the book of the same name, written by Sanjay Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. (Screengrab | @AnupamPKher)

16-yr-old girl commits suicide by jumping off 13th floor in Mumbai

'The motive behind the suicide is still unclear and our inquiry is on,' police official said. (Representational Image)

'BJP stands with Sabarimala devotees': Amit Shah on over 2000 arrests

The BJP national president was addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham