Arjun Sarja’s manager threatening me: Sruthi Hariharan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 27, 2018, 6:04 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 6:07 am IST
Sambargi also communalising ,says Sruthi Hariharan
Actress Sruthi Hariharan alleges that Prashanth Sambargi also hacked into her Facebook account
 Actress Sruthi Hariharan alleges that Prashanth Sambargi also hacked into her Facebook account

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Sruthi Hariharan, who had accused senior actor Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment during the shooting of bilingual movie Vismaya, on Friday filed a complaint against Sarja's media manager Prashanth Sambargi, accusing him of issuing her life threats.

She filed the complaint a day after Sarja dragged her to court with a Rs 5 crore defamation suit.

 

In her complaint to the police, Sruthi also accused Sambargi of communalising the issue and bringing her disrepute. The High Grounds police, who registered the FIR, booked Sambargi and a few others for criminal intimidation and are yet to question them.

“I was summoned for a mediation meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. It was arranged by KFCC chairman Chinna Gowdru and senior actor and former minister Ambareesh to sort out differences between the two of us. While I was at the meeting, Sambargi issued a statement to the media, claiming that international agencies had paid me to level allegations against Arjun Sarja. He said that he would not leave me alone and also threatened to kill me,” Sruthi’s complaint reads.

Sambargi said that Sruthi’s Facebook ID is being used at three different places at the same time and he can provide the IP addresses that he managed to get in his private capacity. Sruthi filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru, alleging that Sambargi had hired hackers to access her private phone records and Facebook data. The Cyber Crime Police are yet to register an FIR.

Actress gets court notice
A lower court on Friday ordered a notice to actress Sruthi Hariharan to hear her arguments in the defamation suit filed against her by actor Arjun Sarja. The matter has been adjourned to Monday. The actor has filed a Rs 5 crore defamation suit against Sruthi, alleging that she made false allegations to defame him and malign his character and image. The actor has also urged the court for a temporary injunction order to restrain Sruthi from making any further statements on the issue until the court passes further orders. 
KFCC not to interfere
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, which failed to resolve Sruthi Hariharan’s #MeToo allegation against actor Arjun Sarja, has decided not to interfere in the matter as the actor has approached the court.
Harshika: Me too being threatened Actress Harshika Poonacha, who expressed her anguish over #MeToo being misused by few actress, on Friday revealed that she is being threatened by a few well-known personalities for the last two days. “A few have offered me money to shut up. I will have to give a police complaint if it continues,” she has warned them, adding that her opinions were honest and from her heart.

...
Tags: arjun sarja, sruthi hariharan, harshika poonacha
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




