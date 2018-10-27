search on deccanchronicle.com
Anupam Kher wraps 'The Accidental Prime Minister' shoot, says 'wrongly judged' ex-PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 27, 2018, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Actor Anupam Kher’s striking resemblance with former PM Manmohan Singh has already brought him much appreciation.
‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is a political drama based on the book of the same name, written by Sanjay Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. (Screengrab | @AnupamPKher)
Mumbai: In what can satiate the appetite for those wondering what ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ film, a political drama on former PM Manmohan Singh, be like, the protagonist Anupam Kher shared a behind the scenes video from the sets.

In the video, Anupam Kher is dressed as the Manmohan Singh and German-born actor Suzanne Bernert, who plays the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, are in a conversation.

 

 

 

Few hours later from posting the first video, Anupam Kher posted another video and informed his fans and followers about the wrap of the film.

Anupam Kher, in his post, mentioned how his perception about the former PM changed after living the role for a year.

He wrote, “One thing is sure ‘History will not Misjudge you’”.

 

 

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna who essays the role of Sanjay Baru. The role of Priyanka Gandhi is played by Aahana Kumra.

Tags: the accidental prime minister, anupam kher, manmohan singh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




