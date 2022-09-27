  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2022 Ready mix plant in G ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ready mix plant in Gachibowli, ignores pollution control board notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2022, 10:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 10:22 pm IST
The plot owners and residents in the surrounding buildings complained that the ready mix plant had been operating with a generator after the power supply was disconnected. (Image: DC)
 The plot owners and residents in the surrounding buildings complained that the ready mix plant had been operating with a generator after the power supply was disconnected. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: A ready mix concrete (RMC) plant has allegedly been operating right in the middle of Gachibowli even as the Telangana State Pollution Control Board has washed its hands off the mater after serving the unit a closure notice.
Nearly three months after the PCB’s notice which is loaded with heavy penalty clauses for not suspending operations, ICS True Integral Concrete Pvt Ltd was found to be violating the order.

The FCI Employees Cooperative Society in whose layout the RMC was installed in Plot No.s  62, 68 and 70 approached the Telangana High Court with a plea to direct all the authorities concerned including the PCB to ensure that the unit was seized and the material confiscated as part of total compliance with the closure notice.

The plot owners and residents in the surrounding buildings complained that the plant had been operating with a generator after the power supply was disconnected. Ironically, the PCB warned the officials of the RMC plant that they would attract prosecution under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act 1988 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act 1987, if they ran the plant with a diesel generator or any other mechanical device.

Earlier, the task force committee of the PCB visited the site and found that the RMC had been operating within the prohibited 10 km radius of the twin water bodies of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, that too without obtaining consent of the Board. Further, it was found that the operations were carried out without adequate equipment or measures to control air pollution thereby causing pollution and affecting public health and environment.

The PCB had warned that the unit would be liable for prosecution and punishment including imprisonment for a term ranging between one-and-a-half-years to six years with a fine, if they continued operations even after receiving the notice.

...
Tags: hyderabad pollution control board
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Air pollution increases risk of premature death by 20 per cent: Study
Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

Latest From Nation

Edapadi K Palanisamy (Image: DC)

EPS expels veteran leader Panruti S Ramachandran

President Droupadi Murmu at the inauguration of Indian Council for Medical Research at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Virtual Foundation stone laying of Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) in Bengaluru. — By Arrangement

India will be much stronger in 2047, says President

A car wades through knee-deep water at Mozamjahi market after heavy rains lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Image: DC)

Rain wrecks havoc in Hyderabad for the second day

A file photo of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi (ANI photo)

TN Governor praises Stalin, says decision on pending bills as per statute



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings

Supreme Court (PTI)

Sweeping raids against Popular Front of India in six states

NIA raids at Assam's Nagarbera area. (ANI)

Centre blocks 45 YouTube videos from 10 channels

Based on inputs from intelligence agencies, the information and broadcasting ministry has blocked 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels. (Representational image: Youtube)

Daily Covid cases in India lowest in 118 days

The active cases declined to 42,358 while the death toll climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala (PTI file photo)

Hate speeches on TV: SC wants to know if govt wants to bring law to curb them

Noting that the role of the anchor is important during TV debates, the court said it's the duty of the anchor to prevent hate speeches from happening. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->