Rain wrecks havoc in Hyderabad for the second day

A car wades through knee-deep water at Mozamjahi market after heavy rains lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Rains spell horror for residents in many localities of the city as they have to reckon with roads that are filled with knee-deep water, which also result in traffic congestion stretching to miles.

Even as many were coming to terms after Monday’s horrifying ordeal, Tuesday brought in rains from 3 pm, albeit for two hours and with less intensity compared to the previous day’s havoc. Of course, some areas were marooned and traffic police stopped movement of vehicles from Moosaram bridge.

“The rain water flowed into the bridge from surrounding areas. But, contrary to rumours, there was no overflowing of Musi,” said Anumanla Kishan, a watchman at Swami Vivekananda Central Primary School, which is close to the bridge.

The GHMC said its staff had attended to 257 complaints till Tuesday morning, apart from clearing clogging in various parts of the city.

The GHMC identified vulnerable points near nalas and deployed teams to all those places. They included 74 vulnerable points in LB Nagar zone, Charminar (52), Khairatabad zone (75), Serilingampally (52), Kukatpally zone (48), Secunderabd zone (55).

A senior official of GHMC said, “though the rain continued till the early hours of Tuesday, teams from sanitation and other wings cleared the city roads to ensure a free-flow of traffic.”